'Why Is This Industry Like This?': Poster Of Ekta Kapoor's Show Accused Of Plagiarism

Ekta Kapoor's latest show His Storyy has come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The poster of the show has been accused of plagiarism by the makers of the 2015 film Loev.

Jahan Bakshi wrote, "This poster for LOEV was designed by @TalkPigeonCo and illustrated by Rohan Pore. We spent months on it. Investing solid time/money on a poster for an indie film is difficult. And yet, a studio which surely has the resources to commission original designs opts to steal it. Sad."

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, who has written and directed Loev, also took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment. He wrote, "WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy" [sic]

Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy // Thread pic.twitter.com/ljQ9vNSa0a — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Thirteen months of back and forth and so many drafts by the amazing minds at @TalkPigeonCo with oversight by @jahanbakshi and amazingly illustrated by artist @rohanpore just ripped off without any decency. (2) — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Am glad they liked our poster; am glad they're telling a queer story but why do this? What is the need? We made our poster with no funds to speak of. Why have a massive machinery like @altbalaji @ZEE5India if you can't even come up with your own poster? (3) — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

As a producer, I apologise to my collaborators and artists for not being able to protect their work better. Please feel RT and Share. This culture must end. @arfilaamba @ShivPanditt @sidmenon1 #LOEV — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) April 9, 2021

Bro @altbalaji are you okay? I mean if you need someone to design posters I can help you, I promise it doesn't cost that much pic.twitter.com/YdAGvjqZFj — JSB (@jahanbakshi) April 9, 2021

Earlier Ekta Kapoor's other show Married Woman was plagiarized too. The posters were similar to Ammonite and Persona.