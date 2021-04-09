Last Updated:

'Why Is This Industry Like This?': Poster Of Ekta Kapoor's Show Accused Of Plagiarism

The poster of the show — His Storyy — has been accused of plagiarism by the makers of the 2015 film Loev. "WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS?" wrote director

Chetna Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor's latest show His Storyy has come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The poster of the show has been accused of plagiarism by the makers of the 2015 film Loev. 

Jahan Bakshi wrote, "This poster for LOEV was designed by @TalkPigeonCo and illustrated by Rohan Pore. We spent months on it. Investing solid time/money on a poster for an indie film is difficult. And yet, a studio which surely has the resources to commission original designs opts to steal it. Sad."

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, who has written and directed Loev, also took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment. He wrote, "WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY LIKE THIS? Woke up to find that our painstakingly illustrated, original poster for @loevfilm has just been blatantly ripped off by the geniuses at @altbalaji @ZEE5Premium for their show #HisStoryy" [sic]

Earlier Ekta Kapoor's other show Married Woman was plagiarized too. The posters were similar to Ammonite and Persona.

