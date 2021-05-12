Will Han So Hee Replaces Seo Ye Ji In 'Island' Cast Following Latter's Bullying Row?

There have been rumours that Seo Ye Ji will be leaving the cast of the upcoming OCN series Island and the makers have found a replacement for her. The It's Okay to Not Be Okay star was recently in the hot water for controversies regarding inappropriate behaviour with the staff members and controlling her ex-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung Hyun. It is believed that the Money Flower fame Han So Hee will be stepping for the role of the female lead character.

Will Han So Hee replace Seo Ye Jo in the Island cast?

According to an exclusive report from SPOTV, Han So Hee was in talks with Island makers for the role of the female lead in the series. She will be replacing Seo Ye Ji for the female lead character Won Mi Ho since Seo Ye Hee has walked out of the project following her controversy with Kim Jung Hyun. However, according to Allkpop, the production house OCN said in a statement that they have not confirmed a female lead for the drama Island yet.

Island is a drama about the exquisite island Jeju which is towards the Southern end of Korea with a deep dark secret. The island hid a monster hunter Ban who wants to eradicate human traces on the island over time. Won Mi Ho is a chaebol heiress who visits the island in the endeavour of turning the island for her profit. However, she instead ends up encountering the monster and she later becomes his saviour who ends the curse cast upon him for ages. The show is based on a webtoon with the same name and has Kim Nam Gil in the lead.

About Seo Ye Ji's scandal

In recent months, Seo Ye Ji was allegedly accused of school bullying, controlling her ex-boyfriend actor Kim Jung Hyun and also interfering in his work, bullying staff members and such incidences. According to Dispatch Kim Jung Hyun revealed that Seo Ye Ji had forced him not to do skinship scenes with his co-stars and he had to refuse to do 13 such scenes in the 2018 drama Time because of her. According to Koreaboo, her fellow staffer had refused to reveal their name but accused her of being verbally abusive on the set. The staffer said she used to yell at them even if they made tiny mistakes and would shout at them while blowing smoke on their faces.

IMAGE: HAN SO HEE/ GOLD MEDALIST'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.