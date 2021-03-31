Will There Be Season 4 Of 'Shtisel'? Details About Future Of This Show

The first season of Shtisel, an Israeli television drama series that follows the fictional Shtisel family, which premiered in 2013 was picked up by Netflix in 2018 after the show received huge popularity in its home country. While season 3 of the television drama dropped on Netflix on March 25, fans have been pondering about the future of the series and want to know will there be a season 4 of Shtisel?

Will there be fourth season of 'Shtisel'?

As season three of the Israeli drama has just premiered, it is too soon to say whether Netflix will renew the show for another season or will choose to cancel it. While the show released its third season in December 2020 in Israel, international fans have to wait for a long time to watch it on Netflix. The fans have to wait a little longer to find if the show is going to be renewed for a fourth season and there has been no official news or announcement made yet.

'Shtisel' plot

Created by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky, the television drama is set in a Haredi neighbourhood in Geula, Jerusalem with some members of the Shtisel family making unconventional life choices that have an impact on the family dynamics. The audience loved the series for its non-judgemental portrayal of the Haredi community and for the use of non-offensive humour and comedy. First premiered in Yes Oh, an Israeli television channel, Shtisel has had a large international following over its three seasons after it was available for streaming on Netflix.

The show stars Dov Glickman, Michael Aloni, Neta Riskin Sarel Piterman, Sasson Gabai, and Hadas Yaron in main roles and also has Shira Haas, Yoav Rotman, Gal Fisher, Zohar Strauss, Miki Kam Daniella Kertesz and Eliana Shechter playing prominent supporting roles.

'Shtisel' season 3 recap

The Shtisel season 3 episodes have a 45-55 minute run time and the entire season has a total of 9 episodes. The third season of the drama series picks up 4 years after the season 2 finale. There is a significant time gap between season 2 and season 3 and that is reflected in the plot of the show. The first episode of the third season opens with Akiva Shtisel in mourning while his father is ready to find love again seven years after Devorah's death. The show ends on a promising note with Lippe deciding to mend his ways while Ruchami and her baby are fighting for survival. The audience gets to see Akiva starting to accept Racheli as a part of his life and he moves in with her and her daughter. Things are well between Nechama and Nukhem and the show ends with viewers finding out that Ruchami has given birth to a baby girl.

