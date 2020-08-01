Will There Be 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3? Here Are Details About Its Next Season

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 has created quite a buzz since its release on Netflix, on July 31. This superhero show revolves around the story of the Hargreeves, a bizarre and dysfunctional family of seven adopted siblings, all of whom have superpowers. After The Umbrella Academy, Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, fans were expecting even more drama and action in season 2. Looking at the show's new season's performance on Netflix, it is clear that the second installment didn't disappoint its fans. Read on to find out, “Will there be an Umbrella Academy Season 3?”

Will there be Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Given the fact, that The Umbrella Academy Season 2, ended on a cliffhanger, it is clear, that the show’s creators wrote the season 2 story, with The Umbrella Academy Season 3 in mind. On Season 2, after settling things in the past, 'The Umbrella Academy' preps to return to 2019. In the past, Luther fails to stop his old boss from killing Oswald, Allison leaves her husband behind, Klaus’ Vietnam-era lover David is enlisted, and Vanya cares for Harlan alone.

The team finally returns to a totally intact 2019. And surprisingly they have returned one day after they had left. Now, this could have been a perfectly good ending for The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

However, their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who is still alive has brought in a new bunch of children. And they are called 'The Sparrow Academy'. What was even more twisted, was that the leader of that pack is none other than Ben Hargreeves himself. Hence, it is quite clear that the superhero show’s writers will be pursuing the mystery behind 'The Sparrow Academy' in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Has The Umbrella Academy been renewed for season 3 yet?

No, as the show is merely 24 hours old on Netflix, the platform has not confirmed, if it will be renewed for the next season. Netflix is known to wait for at least six to eight weeks, before confirming the next season of a series. The streaming giant uses this time, to analyse and review the show’s performance at this time.

What is The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date?

Since the next season has not been confirmed yet, it is unclear if and when The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will come out. But, looking at the performance and ratings of the show’s first two seasons, its future seems bright. There was an 18 months gap between the first two seasons. Now, given the delays in production and filming due to COVID-19, even if The Umbrella Academy gets renewed for the next season, it won’t come out either until late 2021 or early 2022.

