Will There Be Another Season Of 'Jupiter's Legacy'? All You Need To Know About The Show

Jupiter's Legacy is a superhero television series developed by Steven S. DeKnight that premiered on Netflix on May 7, 2021. The show stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter, and has received mixed reviews from critics and has an IMDb rating of 6.9 out of 10. Will there be another season of Jupiter's Legacy? Here’s all you need to know.

Will there be another season of Jupiter's Legacy?

Before the release of Jupiter’s Legacy, Mark Millar had told Herald Scotland that the show has been given a renewal. Speaking about the future of the show, Mark Millar said that next year there will be Jupiter Legacy season 2. He added that there will be The Magic Order, a horror show, and a big spy project.

However, Millar told Deadline that Season 2 is up to the audience. He said, “We don’t want to get too cocky. All I see is we’re going into this incredibly bullish. We feel great about it. I’ve watched, even over Covid, I sat in edits every day pretty much and I never tire of it. So, fingers crossed people love it as much as we do.” However, there is no official confirmation about Jupiter's Legacy season 2 release date yet.

About Jupiter's Legacy season 2 cast

The cast of season 1 will likely return for the second part as well. In the comic on which the show is based, lots of new heroes and villains were introduced throughout and some of them were Tornado, Neutrino, Shockwave, Light Girl, the Wood King, Automaton, Jack Frost and Tattoo. The announcement of Jupiter's Legacy season 2 cast would happen only after the official renewal announcement.

About Jupiter's Legacy season 2 plot

The official synopsis of the first season says, “They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply." The ending of the show set up a big twist revealing Walt (AKA Brainwave) to be a villain intent on overthrowing the Utopian and changing the Union's Code to involve them in running the world with their powers. Fans can expect that to be the main focus in season 2.

