'Witcher 2's' Henry Reveals The Reason Behind Wearing A Hat ‘indoors’; Know Why

Actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram on Thursday night and dropped a video in which he talked about why he has been wearing a hat even whilst he's indoors. He then talked about the hamstring injury he suffered last year in December during the filming of the much-anticipated season 2 of Netflix's fantasy series, The Witcher, based on the novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski. He added that he has been undergoing physiotherapy sessions and a supplement program to return to work and to make sure that he's doing well.

Speaking about why he's wearing a hat indoors, the Witcher 2 actor said, "I'm wearing a hat indoors because 5 to 6 days a week I'm wearing a wig for The Witcher, and now my hair looks like a rat lives in it, which you guys don't need to see." Speaking about the injury, he added, "Back in December, I injured myself while running on set. And while sprinting, the hamstring tore. My physiotherapist told me that if the tear was any more severe, then it would have been a rupture."

Henry Cavil on why he's wearing a hat indoors

He also shared pics of the MRI of his hamstrings. Meanwhile, the Superman star finally made his relationship official via an Instagram post on April 14. The actor posted a picture with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso where the duo was seen engaged in a chess match. Sharing the pic, he wrote, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”

Interestingly, Natalie posted the same photo on her social media profile and wrote, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”. The couple made their relationship official a few days after they were spotted together while they took Henry Cavill’s dog Kal for a walk in London and pictures of the duo then surfaced all over the internet.

Meanwhile, recently, a Witcher 2 BTS pic was shared on Twitter, in which Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia was dressed in his character. He posed with the clapboard amid a snowy forest. The picture went viral in no time as fans rushed to express excitement about the upcoming Witcher episodes.