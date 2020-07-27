Wonderlust Song In 'Kissing Booth 2': Here Is A Peek At The Film's Soulful Soundtrack

The Kissing Booth 2 is making headlines since its recent release on Netflix. An entertaining and dramatic storyline, mesmerising filming locations, good looking cast and a great selection of music, The Kissing Booth 2 seems to have it all and more. It would not be an overstatement to say that The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack is almost a character itself.

Read | 'Kissing Booth 2' Ending Explained: Who Does Elle End Up With?

According to the reports of a media portal, during the film's 131-minute runtime, as many as 40 songs kept the storyline moving along. Songs from The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack especially during made a great impact during the film’s various montage sequences that aligned perfectly with classic romantic comedy scenes. Here is everything you need to know about The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack.

Read | 'The Kissing Booth 2': Check out the net worth of the cast; Read details here

Wonderlust Song in Kissing Booth 2

One of the most soulful scenes in The Kissing Booth 2 is when Elle and her seemingly new love interest Marco dance at a Halloween party. The song featured in the sequence was Wonderlust, and it quickly caught the attention of many fans since it was featured in The Kissing Booth 2. Wonderlust is a soulful song created by an American artist named Will Post.

Since Wonderlust song was featured on The Kissing Booth 2, many fans of the film headed to YouTube to find the song, and many have even downloaded it. The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack includes a variety of other indie-pop songs. Apart from Wonderlust song, The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack has an exquisite collection of music, with songs like Fantasy Friends Forever and Build Me Up Buttercup also featuring in The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack.

Read | 'The Kissing Booth 2' author Beth Reekles shares the secret behind the movies' success

Every song used in the film has special significance in the scene and is used skilfully by its makers to make audiences understand what the characters are feeling. Once Elle finally decides to let go of her insecurities, Lost in the Wild plays during a scene with Marco. Lost in the Wild also made quite an impact on the audiences.

Read | 'The Kissing Booth 2': Here is the star cast of the much-awaited Netflix sequel

Wonderlust song lyrics

Wonderlust song in Kissing Booth 2 has wonderful music and rhythm, at the same time the lyrics are meaningful as well. The line “Not all who wonder are lost” especially struck a chord with the audiences. Here are a few soulful lyrics from Wonderlust song.

What You don't have now decisions No, your tears won't work this time If I second guess intuition Then it's not mine It's not mine I don't know where we'll go from here Why this love has disappeared Where we land is never where we thought Not all who wonder are lost Not all who wonder are lost

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.