'Work It' Review: The Dance Flick Wins Hearts, Fans Shower Praises On Sabrina Carpenter

Work It premiered on Netflix today, August 7. The dance flick was one of the most anticipated movies since the day it's trailer released. The movie is helmed by filmmaker Laura Terruso, who also directed films like Good Girls Get High, Fits and Starts, Dyke Dollar amongst others.

Twitter users have been talking about the movie since the lead character Sabrina Carpenter started a countdown for Work It on her Instagram. One of the users shared Work it reviews and called it a 'good movie for dancers'. So far, Work It has been receiving several positive reviews by netizens. Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy have also been praised for their performances in the movie. Take a look at a few Work It review.

i just finished work it and it was a really great movie, i had a lot of fun watching it. also i loved seeing keiynan lonsdale playing the villain, he's an amazing actor and dancer #WorkIt pic.twitter.com/KzBiVxV9rO — mila. 🏝 ᵃᵘᵍᵘˢᵗ ²⁸ᵗʰ (@roseannelwt) August 7, 2020

A good movie for dancers and for aspiring dancers ❤



️#WorkIt pic.twitter.com/6ZGPYlnLBC — kαt⁷// STREAM THE ENTIRE ALBUM folklore!! (@kiljuuu_) August 7, 2020

i think we can all agree this was the best part of work it @SabrinaAnnLynn #WorkIt #WorkItMovie pic.twitter.com/1saBI9a8yp — hailey WORK IT🤍 (@prfctlydofia) August 7, 2020

About Work It

Work It comes from the studio who have made movies like The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I Have Loved Before. Work It features Sabrina Carpenter in the lead role as Quinn Ackerman. Apart from Sabrina, other cast members of Work It 2020 movie includes names like Jordan Fisher, Keiynan Lonsdale, Liza Koshy, and Naomi Snieckus.

With such an amazing cast of young talented actors, Work It is expected to tick all the boxes which are prerequisites of a dance movie. From amazing choreography to some adorable high-school romance, the film has it all. Coming to Sabrina's character in the film, the Disney girl is playing a fierce teenager who knows her dreams and is willing to work hard in order to fulfil them. She plays the role of Quinn Ackerman who tries to form a dance team in order to participate in a competition.

The close to the 3-minute trailer of Work It depicts the story of a young girl who dreams of going to a good school. Later in the video, there are videos of her trying to enter into the dance team of the school. However, things do not go as planned. The trailer also gives glimpses of how Quinn makes her own team and finds a choreographer. The choreographer turns out to be a ray of hope for Quinn and eventually the trailer hints of a romantic angle between Quinn and the choreographer. The trailer ends with a shot of Quinn and her dance team on the Work It stage.

