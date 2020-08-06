What Time Does 'Work It' Release On Netflix? Read Details Here

As soon as the trailer of Work It, an upcoming movie on the popular OTT platform Netflix, was dropped last month, the anticipation around this film was grown amongst the masses. Netflix is one OTT platform which often surprises its subscribers with engaging content on a constant basis.

In the month of August, Work It movie is all set to be released. In order to know about what time does Work It release on Netflix and other details, keep reading further.

Also Read: When Ryan Reynolds Re-enacted A Hilarious Impression Of Himself On A Radio Show: Watch

'Work It' Release Date And Time On Netflix

Work It is a dance drama revolving around the life of teenager Sabrina Carpenter, who aspires to become a dancing sensation. It's release date was finally announced which is August 7, 2020. However, if you are wondering about what time does Work It release on Netflix then it is most likely to be 12 AM PT.

To understand the story plot of Work It, the upcoming Netflix 2020 film better you can watch the trailer of the much-awaited dance movie here-

Also Read:'Cursed' Cast: Details About All Significant Actors And Characters From Netflix Show

As Work It is releasing on a Friday, it is speculated that the teen dance flick is expected to do good business over the weekend. So if you were longing for a dance movie for a long time, then Netflix's upcoming release Work It is something you must look out for. The movie is helmed by filmmaker Laura Terruso who also directed films like Good Girls Get High, Fits and Starts, Dyke Dollar amongst others.

Also Read: Ankur Rathee Shares His Experience Of Playing Daman In 'Undekhi'

Bankrolled by Alicia Keys, Work It features Sabrina Carpenter in the lead role as Quinn Ackerman. Apart from Sabrina other cast members of Work It 2020 movie includes names like Jordan Fisher, Keiynan Lonsdale, Liza Koshy, and Naomi Snieckus. With such an amazing cast of young talented actors, Work It is expected to tick all the boxes which are prerequisites of a dance movie. From amazing choreography to some adorable high-school romance, the film has it all.

Also Read: New Movies On Netflix That Are Coming On The OTT Platform In August 2020; See List

Coming to Sabrina's character in the film, the Disney girl is playing a fierce teenager who knows her dreams and is willing to work hard in order to fulfil them. She plays the role of Quinn Ackerman who tries to form a dance team in order to participate in a competition. From romance, dance, to bittersweet banter amongst friends you can expect all of these from the Netflix film releasing on August 7, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.