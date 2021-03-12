Yes Day Cast: Meet Jennifer Garner And Other Actors Who Play Prominent Roles

Yes Day is a comedy-drama film that is based on the children's book of the same name and premiered earlier today March 12, 2021, on Netflix. The premise of the movie revolves around the Torres family and the kids in particular who are absolutely tired of hearing their parents say no to everything they want or do. The eldest of the three decides to hold a bet with their parents on whether or not they're capable enough to say yes to whatever they need for one whole day. From a spontaneous picnic in Los Angeles to somehow visiting a jail, the one 'yes day' turns out to be more adventurous than previously thought. Let's take a look at the cast of Yes Day and why they look so familiar.

Yes Day Cast

Jennifer Garner

There's no doubt that Jennifer Garner is a household name with sleeper hits like 13 going on 30, Juno, Valentine's Day and Peppermint backing her up. Garner had established a girl-next-door and rom-com sweetheart image towards the beginning of her career. But in 2003, she decided to make a shift in her career and try her hand as an action heroine instead. She entered the Daredevil universe as Elektra Natchios and even went onto having her own movie. She tied the knot with her Daredevil co-star Ben Affleck in 2005 but the couple divorced recently in 2018.

Édgar Ramírez

Édgar Ramírez is a Venezuelan actor who made his Hollywood debut in the film Vantage Point alongside Dennis Quaid and Matthew Fox. His real career breakthrough came in the form of Carlos, a French-German biographical film and television miniseries where he portrayed the infamous Venezuelan terrorist Carlos the Jackal. Ramírez won several accolades for his performance and went onto star in big-budget projects like Wrath of the Titans and Zero Dark Thirty thereafter.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is an 18-year-old actor popularly known for her appearance in Insidious: Chapter 2 and Young Jane (prequel of Jane the Virgin). Her most recent appearance was on Netflix's popular thriller series You as Ellie Alves. Besides Yes Day, the young actor also most recently started taking up voice roles, her most notable one being Brooklynn in the animated series, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.