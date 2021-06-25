Yoo Ah-in To Essay The Male Lead In Heist-action Drama Film 'Seoul Vibes'

The making of a new heist-thriller film on Netflix is underway and is titled Seoul Vibes. The audience has been waiting to know the cast ever since the film’s announcement was made. In what comes as a surprising piece of news, the Seoul Vibes cast members were announced and fans were delighted to know that Secret Affair actor Yoo Ah-in has been taken aboard to essay the male lead.

Seoul Vibes cast announced

According to a report by Soompi, the producers of this film made an official announcement on June 25 regarding the cast. The cast includes some of the prominent actors of the Korean film fraternity namely Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Ong Seong Wu and Kim Sung Kyun apart from Yoo Ah-in. This movie will be directed by Moon Hyun Sung who has previously helmed As One and The King’s Case Note. Each of these actors will play a character that makes them an essential part of this dream team as each possesses a skill set like no other.

Seoul Vibes plot

The plot of this film revolves around a slush fund theft. The Samgyedong Supreme Team consists of highly skilled drivers who find themselves in the middle of an ongoing investigation regarding the robbery. Its storyline is set in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The film promises a thrilling and cutting-edge car chase sequence that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. Yoo Ah-in is set to play the role of the Samgyedong team.

Yoo Ah-in's movies

The 34-year-old actor’s performances in films and series have been critically acclaimed. Some of the popular movies are Punch, Veteran, The Throne and Burning. His performances in web series like Six Flying Dragons, Sharp, Sungkyunkwan Scandal and Strongest Chil Woo have been widely loved by the audience. He was last seen in Netflix’s zombie film #Alive that released last year. The plot of this film revolves around a live-stream gamer who is forced to stay in his apartment alone amid a zombie apocalypse. The cast of the film also includes Park Shin-hye. He also starred in the crime drama film Voice Of Silence. Apart from Seoul Vibes, Yoo Ah-in will be seen in the series titled Hellbound.

