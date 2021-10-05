‘You’ Season 3: Makers Release Poster With Promise Of Joe And Love 'killing It' Together

Netflix took to its official Instagram account on Tuesday evening to share an all-new post of the much-awaited third season of YOU. Sharing the poster, the online streaming platform reminded fans that the show would release on October 15. Fans' excitement knew no bounds, and they took to the comments section of the post to express their joy.

YOU Season 3 poster and release date

YOU starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn is currently gearing up for the release of its next season. Calling the fan-favourite duo 'your favourite lovers', Netflix reiterated that season 3 of the series would release on October 15. In the poster, Joe can be seen with an axe in the hand, as she smirks at the camera. Love can be seen standing behind him, as she holds their child close to her. Netflix wrote in the caption, "You must be really excited to see your favourite lovers killing it in the suburbs. YOU Season 3 releases October 15th!" They also added a cap emoticon, symbolising Joe's iconic cap from the show.

The comments section of the post was full of love and fans wishing that October 15 would arrive sooner. A netizen went on to comment that they would renew their subscription to the online streaming platform on October 15. A fan also mentioned that the show 'causes trauma', but was worth watching. Another netizen also made a prediction about the show and commented on the baby Love is seen holding in the picture. They mentioned that it was possible that the child she is holding may not be the duo's child. The Instagram user wrote in their comment that Joe and Love may have killed someone, and Love is probably holding the victim's child.

YOU Season 3 trailer

The trailer of the upcoming season of the series recently released, and it saw Joe and Love adjusting to married life. However, things take a sharp turn when the duo's neighbour catches Joe's attention and he goes back to his old ways. The only thing that will be different this time around is how things will turn out when Joe has Love by his side. With seasons one and two of YOU being loosely based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, You and Hidden Bodies, fans await the release of season 3 of the psychological thriller and wonder what it will entail.

Image: Instagram/@younetflix