'You' Season 3: Penn Badgley & Team Call It A Wrap On The Third Season Of Netflix Series

The production of the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series, namely You, is now complete. Announcing the same, the team that is in charge of the social media handle of the series in question released a picture of Penn Badgley as his character, Joe Goldberg with a quirky piece of text. In the picture, Badley’ Joe Goldberg can be seen comfortably lounging on a chair. Through the post, the social media team essentially communicated that their eyes are always on Joe Goldberg, which is a direct commentary on the central protagonist’s mercurial nature.

Team 'You' call it a wrap on the show’s Season 3:

don't worry we have eyes on joe at all times. happy S3 wrap — YOU (@YouNetflix) April 24, 2021

The ending of You Season 2 saw Badgley’s Goldberg moving into the suburbs with his pregnant partner, Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti on the show). The plot details regarding You Season 3 haven’t been revealed yet. However, the first two seasons of the same were observed to have followed the plot points of the Caroline Kepnes novels that inspired the same, namely You and Hidden Bodies. Given that the third novel in the series, namely You Love Me made it to the physical as well as digital book stands quite recently, one can say that You Season 3 may bear a significant amount of resemblance to that of the third outing by Kepnes, who is also a writer of the show. More details regarding You Season 3 will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About 'You':

The show that premiered in 2018, You is a psychological thriller that delves into the mind of Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg and his sinister obsession with a woman, Beck (Played by Elizabeth Lail on the series), who is completely oblivious regarding what she has got herself into. Every season sees the addition of new female characters with whom Badgley’s Joe Goldberg becomes briefly obsessed with. More information regarding the same, as well as the ones pertaining to You Season 3 release date, will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

