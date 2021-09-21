'You' Season 3: Penn Badgley's Joe In The Trailer Has Fans 'obsessed With It'

The makers of Netflix's original series You Season 3 trailer was recently released on social media. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as Loe Quinn are back in the renewed season of the smash hit psychological thriller drama, You. In the trailer, one can see after leaving the city at the end of Season 2, the 'killer' couple struggle with suburban life as they continue to deal with their impulses while trying to appear normal. Many fans and followers have expressed their excitement as the trailer was released. Take a look.

Fans react to You Season 3 trailer

A fan tweeted, "Just finished watched You season3 trailer wow love it i must say the edit of the trailer who ever did is did totally awesome." Another one wrote, "Haven't finished watching Sex Education 3 yet and trailer of You S3 is already here." A netizen chipped in, "I'm obsessed with them .... am I okay?" Another one added, "Not them burying a body with their baby right there." Several other fans also dropped a bunch of snips from the trailer.

Just finished watched You season3 trailer wow love it i must say the edit of the trailer who ever did is did totally awesome 👏🏻 #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/WJv2nsmBTJ — YASOO (@yasmeenhussain7) September 17, 2021

Haven't finished watching Sex Education 3 yet and trailer of You S3 is already here 😵#You #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/5EyVuYO1RZ — shyvam (@itsokayalwayz) September 17, 2021

Not them burying a body with their baby right there😭💀#YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/FWYUgFF9JO — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//SHANG-CHI/WHAT IF ERA (@giselleb1234) September 17, 2021

In the newly released trailer, the renewed season of You reintroduces Joe and Love as the couple tries to build their life for the baby. However, one sees that Joe Goldberg does not change and goes back to his obsessive habits as he falls for his neighbour. As for his partner, Love, her impulsiveness breaks her marriage as her jealousy takes over into her own destructive behaviour. The dark secrets of the couple force them to stay together. Penn Badgley’s character, Joe admits in the Netflix thriller’s just-released trailer, "In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been."

Adaption of Caroline Kepnes' eponymous novel, the new season of the psychological thriller also features Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean in addition to the old cast members Badgley, Pedretti, and Saffron Burrows (plays Love’s mom Dottie). The new video shows Joe’s new love interest in Season 3 will be portrayed by Michaela McManus, who is famous for Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill.

Image: Twitter/Netflix