'You' Season 3 Release: How And When To Watch Thriller Drama In India?

The psychological thriller series, You has been taking the internet by storm since its release in 2018. After the massive success of the second season, the show is all set to premiere in the third season of the Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti starrer thriller flick. While the fans are all ready to witness Joe starting his own family with Love, the makers dropped another huge surprise by announcing the renewal of its fourth season.

With the release date of the series inching closer, here is everything you need to know about the You Season 3 release date in India.

You Season 3 release date and time in India

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti starrer drama will be released on Netflix on Friday, October 15, 2021, across the world. It will be released at midnight Pacific Time in the US, which means You season 3 release time is set to be 12:30 pm in India. For the other countries, the series will be released at 3 am ET in the US, 8 am in the UK and 6 pm in Syndey, Australia. The third season will consist of ten episodes. Ahead of its release, Netflix released the titles of the upcoming season fueling the anticipation of the fans.

And They Lived Happily Ever After So I Married An Axe Murderer Missing White Woman Syndrome Hands Across Madre Linda Into the Woods W.O.M.B. We’re All Mad Here Swing and a Miss Red Flag What is Love?

More on You

The third season will follow the new life of Joe and Love moving to the suburbs as they now have a baby to take care of named Henry. The trailer was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans who cannot wait to witness how the couple will tackle the problems in their new city life. While the couple seems to be happily in love with each other, Joe is still seen doubting Love's intentions. Then matters take a turn for worse for Joe catches the eyes of their neighbour. It is to be seen how the third season will fare with fans, however, they are already rejoicing the announcement of the fourth season.

Image: Instagram/@younetflix