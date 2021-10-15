'You' Season 4: Release Date, What To Expect, & Everything We Know So Far

You is one of the most beloved crime-thriller series on the OTT giant Netflix. The third season of the show recently debuted on the streaming platform. As Netflix recently announced the show's fourth part, it also created a buzz among the viewers. Here are all the details about You Season 4, its cast, release date, and plot.

Netflix dropped the much-awaited third season of You on October 15, 2021. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, and his wife, Love Quinn, have welcomed their new baby boy. The couple has also relocated to a new area in Northern California, surrounded by rich entrepreneurs, social media famous biohackers and pretentious bloggers. While Joe tries to be a loving husband and a caring dad, he is not far from inviting another chaos due to his new obsession and bad decisions. The third season also saw a new vigorous side of Love Quinn as she brings upon her impulsive behaviour. Read on to know more about You Season 4.

When will You Season 4 arrive?

Netflix did not take much time to renew the crime thriller series for another season. Netflix's decision came days ahead of the release of the third season, on October 13. As Netflix did not announce the show's release date, viewers can expect it to arrive by late 2022. The first and second seasons of the show were released in December. The third season took time to come out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the showrunners might wish to go back to their original timeline and release the next part in December 2022.

You Season 4 cast and plot

Penn Badgley is expected to return to his role as Joe Goldberg, a bookkeeper and a loner who obsesses over women and ends up killing them. Victoria Pedretti is also likely to return as Love Quinn. However, the show's cast keeps changing with every season. Therefore, the fourth season might welcome some new cast members.

You Season 4's plot is still under wraps. The first season was an adaptation of Caroline Kepnes' novel You. The second season was taken from the author's next book Hidden Bodies. The third season was adapted from Kepnes' novel You Love Me, which was published earlier this year. While another part in the book series is not out yet, it might take place online.

Image: Instagram/@younetflix