You Should Have Left Ending Explained: A Blend Of Imagination And Reality

You Should Have Left is a novella written by Daniel Kehlmann. It was originally written in German, and its German title is Du Hättest Gehen Sollen. It was then translated in English by Ross Benjamin. The book has been made into a movie that stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried. You Should Have Left movie will be available on video-on-demand from June 19, 2020. Here is a complete explanation of the plot and ending of the book. Fair warning, it includes You Should Have Left Spoilers.

You Should Have Left book ending explained

You Should Have Left Plot

The book is divided into seven days, from December 2 to December 7. The entire book is narrated by an unnamed narrator, who talks about his days spent on a vacation with his wife and daughter. On December 2, the narrator rents a house through AirBnb to spend his vacation in and he is writing a sequel for his screenplay. His wife Susanna does not like the screenplay and a fight ensues.

December 3 starts with the narrator looking at how the house had some weird and abnormal qualities. He goes to a part of a house and gets lost while looking for the bedroom. He thinks that maybe he is still not used to the layout and starts to write the main plot of his screenplay.

On the next day, December 4, the narrator gets a strange nightmare which included a lady with narrow eyes and yellow teeth. He feels trapped and could not wake up until she moves away from him. He realises that the woman was the same as a picture in the laundry room. He goes to get groceries and a store clerk does not talk to him. He gets all the items the narrator wanted and gets a plastic triangle ruler. The clerk asks him to try the right angle and gives no further information. The narrator returns to the house and sits to write his play. He notices how he has no reflection and can see things directly behind him but ignore this as imagination. He goes to see the laundry room photo but it is missing.

December 5 has the narrator’s dreams becoming more realistic. He is not sure whether he is dreaming or he is awake. He comes to know that Susanna is cheating on him with a guy named David. Susanna tells him to think of their daughter Esther. He uses the triangle ruler he sees that his right angle makes 40x42 angle. A rectangle makes a diamond with 49x51 which equals 100 degrees. Susanna comes back, they fight and then she leaves with the car. He goes through his notebook to see how much Susanna and David used to talk to each other. He also sees how he has written Get Away. He then hears his daughter cry, but when he checks her, everything is normal. He goes back into his room and looks in the baby monitor that his image is still hovering near his daughter. Esther gets up and screams. He hears a voice saying ‘You should have left, now it’s too late’. He gets his daughter in the main room and yet the baby monitor shows someone singing to her in the room.

December 6 starts with him trying to escape. He comes to know how there was a vacationer who disappeared from the house. The store clerk tells him of how there was a tower built by a devil right at the spot where the house destroyed it. Or it could be that a wizard built it and God destroyed it. He tries to get out of the house but the living room door leads to the living room itself. He then starts walking backwards.

You Should Have Left book ending

December 7 shows how he walks backwards with Esther and escapes. Esther spots someone at the window but the narrator pretends it’s not there. As they walk, they reach the end of the road and the house stands in front of them. He goes inside, tells Esther to go to sleep. Susanna comes back and apologizes and the narrator asks her to take Esther and leave. He then returns to the house alone.

