'You' Star Penn Badgley Opens Up About Parenthood During Pandemic; 'It's Been A Joy'

Actor Penn Badgley is known not only known for being secretive in his psychological drama You but also in real life. Riding high on the raving reviews of the recently released third season of the series, the actor is seen sporting the 'dad cap' in the drama as the duo added their first child together into the dark and dangerous mix of love and jealousy. The reality is not far off the fiction as Penn enjoyed fatherhood during the pandemic after welcoming his son in the fall last year with his wife Domino Kirke.

The 34-year-old actor seldom opens up about his private life to his fans only occasionally sharing moments with his wife on his social media. After welcoming their first child together last year, Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke of four years kept the details of their parenthood under wrap. However, on October 12, as per ENews, he appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to share a rare glimpse into his life as a father.

Admitting that parenting during the pandemic was 'a lot', the actor stated, ''I think the great bounty that we got out of it is...I have a stepson who's 12 and his experience was, in a sense, different. 'Cause they're so social at that age," He added that handling his baby, on the other hand, was relatively calm by saying, "But our baby, he's chilling. He's only been with us. He loves it.'' He further continued, ''He's very happy. He's very, very joyful. And we had an opportunity to be with him in a way that we wouldn't have. So that is a strange blessing in it all.''

Additionally, Penn assured his fans that he is nothing like the serial killer father he plays in You season 3 by saying, ''As much as it relates to my character, I am having a joyful experience as a father," Penn told host Jess Cagle. "I can, of course, relate to the fears. But Joe's fears are so intensely outsized, you know?'' However, it is not the case with Penn. He continued, ''For me, I'm just like, 'Sure, Joe. Yeah. I guess you could spend all your time worrying about that.' But you know, to me, even being a father in a pandemic has still been a joy somehow.''

You season 3 was dropped on October 15 on Netflix where it will follow the new life of Joe and Love moving to the suburbs as they now have a baby to take care of named Henry. As the fans are all ready to witness Joe starting his own family with Love, the makers dropped another huge surprise by announcing the renewal of its fourth season.

Image: Instagram/@younetflix/pennbadgley