'Your Honour': Jimmy Sheirgill, Varun Badola In Indian Adaption Of Israeli Series 'Kvodo'

The motion poster of Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola starrer "Your Honor", the Indian adaptation of the Israeli series "Kvodo", has been unveiled. "Your Honor" chronicles the life of Bishan Khosla, who is to be promoted as a High Court judge but things take a turn when his son gets involved in a hit-and-run case.

Varun took to Instagram and said the web series will soon stream on Sony LIV. "On set of #Your Honour. It was great fun shooting for this WEB Series. It is going to be streamed soon on #SonyLive. @sonylivindia @applausesocial @official_sphereorigins," he wrote.

Directed by E Niwas, the web series also stars Mita Vashisht. The 2017 Israeli TV show, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, featured Yoram Hattab, Ilanit Ben-Yaakov, Hisham Suliman, and Alma Dishi. The series is also being remade as "Your Honor" in the US, to be headlined by "Breaking Bad" star Brian Cranston.

Jimmy was last seen in Zee5's crime series 'Rangbaaz'. In the second season, 'Rangbaaz Phirse', Jimmy essayed the role of gangster Amarpal Singh. Talking about OTT platforms, Jimmy in an interview said that he never really felt he was working for a web-series and not a movie.

Talking about his acting journey, Sheirgill said that he has no complaints. He revealed that he wants to keep trying new things and build a resume for himself to woo young directors.

(with PTI inputs)

