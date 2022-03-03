The grim situation in Ukraine has transcended into the eighth day with offensives from Russia escalating amid the ongoing invasion. While many citizens have opted to take shelter and evacuate the war zone, many have picked up arms, on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal, and faced the Russian troops head-on. Emerging as a hero for his citizens, Zelenskyy has been leading the fight against the Russian troops as he shows no signs of giving in to the aggression.

Amid the ongoing aggression, people managed to dig out the Ukraine president's past which included his previous works as an actor, comedian, dancer and voice actor. From his stint on Dancing With The Stars to voicing the Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the movie, Zelenskyy's crowd-favourite stint came in the 2015 series Servant of the People. In a new development, the rights of the comedy series have now been sold to a number of global networks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People rights sold to global networks

According to a report by Deadline, the UK-based Channel 4 has acquired the rights to Zelenskyy's satirical comedy series Servant of the People. The rights were sold by distributor Eccho Rights to the UK-based network along with other global networks like Middle East's MBC, ANT 1 in Greece and Romania based PRO TV. As per the outlet, Channel 4 is all set to air the comedy series alongside a documentary special titled Zelenskyy: The Man Who Took on Putin.

Bankrolled by Zelensky’s Kvartal 95, Servant Of The People aired from 2015 to 2018 for three seasons. Notably, Zelensky was elected Ukrainian president in 2019. As per AP, Eccho Rights also sold the rights to broadcasters in Bulgaria, Moldova, Estonia, France, Finland and Georgia while it is still unclear if anyone from the US acquired the rights.

For the unversed, the comedy series Servant Of The People revolves around a high school teacher, Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, played by Zelenskyy, being elected as the president after one of his students shares a video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine on the internet which ends up going viral. Interestingly, as per AP, Eccho Rights revealed that the series has grown 'dramatically' popular in the past few days.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Instagram/@geopoliticahoje