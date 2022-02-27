From Playing President On Screen To Becoming Ukraine President: 10 Facts About Zelensky

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video refuting the rumours that he is going to leave Ukraine amid the unjustified attack of Russia, stating that he is not going anywhere and has not ordered their military to lay down the arms. The world is praising the 44-year-old President for his determination to fight for his country. He has worked as an actor before becoming the President of Ukraine.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

1. Zelensky is a former actor, comedian and filmmaker who has appeared on various TV series and movies in Ukraine.

2. Before becoming the President, he appeared in a Political satire TV series titled, Servant of the People, where he played the role of a high school teacher who goes on to become the President of Ukraine. The series aired from 2015 to 2018 and a year later in 2019, he actually became the President of Ukraine.

3. Before becoming President, Zelensky had no prior political experience. He named his political party after the TV series Servant of the People.

4. Volodymyr Zelensky is a Russian speaking Jew.

5. The Ukrainian President's grandfather Semyon Ivanovych Zelenskyy participated in the Red Army during World War II, in the 57th Guards Motor Rifle Division as Semyon's father and three brothers were killed in the Holocaust.

6. Volodymyr Zelensky has been married to Olena Zelenska since 2003, who is an architect. She is considered as one of the most influential women in Ukraine. The couple has a son and a daughter.

7. Volodymyr Zelensky defeated former President Petro Poroshenko with more than 70% of the vote share in the year 2019.

8. He was also in the Pandora Papers after being suspected of corruption.

9. Zelenskyy spent four years in the Mongolian city of Erdenet, where his father used to work during his childhood before attending elementary school.

10. Before becoming the President, Zelensky stated that he was running for one term. In May 2021, he said that it was too early to say that he will be going for the second term.

Image: AP