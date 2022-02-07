Zendaya Reveals What She Hopes For Rue's Journey In 'Euphoria 2'; 'redemption Is Possible'

Actor Zendaya took to her social media to candidly reveal her thoughts on her character, a high school student named Rue dealing with drug addiction, in the critically hit show Euphoria 2. She revealed that an interview prompted her to reflect on her character's journey in the second season of the HBO show and how she wants the audience to perceive her unstable character. The hit HBO show also features actors like Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney who seemed to have stolen the spotlight with her exceptional performance this season, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi and more.

Zendaya on Rue's journey in Euphoria 2

Ahead of the fifth episode of the show, the young actor shared a note on her social media after a recent interview with EW which prompted her to reflect on Rue's disturbing actions in the show. Taking to her Instagram, the 25-year-old actor reflected on Rue's journey as she 'hits rock bottom' in the second season of the show. She shared the note with the caption, ''In an interview, I was asked about Rue’s journey this season, I guess this is what I hope we hold onto and are left with in the end…''

Talking about the same, the young actor hoped that viewers would still find Rue 'worthy of love and time' as she still has the 'redemptive quality' and goodness left in her even if she is unable to see it herself. Zendaya continued, "I think that if people can go with her through that, and get to the end, and still have hope for her future, and watch her make the changes and steps to heal and humanize her through her sobriety journey and her addiction, then maybe they can extend that to people in real life,''

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor also believed that her character can help people develop empathy towards people struggling with similar addiction as 'that is the most important thing' for the actor. Stating that she 'cares about Rue deeply', Zendaya wrote that many share similar struggles and hence, it is important to love her regardless. She ended the note by writing,

''I don’t know, that was a long-winded way of just saying that I think it’s important that we have characters that are flawed. And remember that we are not the worst mistake we've ever made. And that redemption is possible.''

Meanwhile, fans rejoiced after the show announced that they will be coming back for another season. Sharing the exciting news, the makers wrote on social media, ''#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3."

