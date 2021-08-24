Zoe Saldana & Rita Moreno To Voice Characters In Upcoming Netflix's 'Maya And The Three'

Hollywood actors Zoe Saldana, Gabriel Iglesias, Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, and the iconic Rita Moreno have lent their voices for the upcoming Netflix series titled Maya and the Three. The Netflix original is an epic animated fantasy series which is created and helmed by Jorge Gutierrez. The teaser of the fantasy series has been released on Tuesday.

According to the Indian news agency, ANI, the voice cast also includes Alfred Molina, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquin Cosio, Carlos Alazraqui and Eric Bauza. According to the online streaming giant, Netflix, Iglesias has voiced a character that is named Picchu, while Maldonado has portrayed Rico.

Alfred Molina will be voicing the God of War, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi, Kate del Castillo as the Goddess of Death. While Danny Trejo will be seen as the God of Earthquakes, Cheech Marin as the Gods of Wind & Storm, Rosie Perez as the Goddess of Gators, Queen Latifah as Gran Bruja, Wyclef Jean as Gran Brujo, Gutiérrez as King Teca, Sandra Equihua as Queen Teca, Isabela Merced as the Widow Queen, Chelsea Rendon as the Goddess of Tattoos, Joaquín Cosío as the God of Bats, Carlos Alazraqui as the God of Dark Magic, Eric Bauza as the God of Jungle Animals and Rita Moreno as Ah Puch.

Maya and the Three centres around the journey of Maya, voiced by Saldana, who is a Mesoamerican rebellious warrior princess who is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday. Saldana's character goes on to take a journey to fulfil an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld.

Reportedly, Gutierrez and lead character animator/creative consultant and his wife Sandra Equihua have also lent their voices for Maya's parents and warrior, King Teca and diplomat Queen Teca. The report suggests the four-and-a-half-hour series will be released as nine 30-minute episodes on Netflix. The nine epic episodes will weave together Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, and modern-day Caribbean culture.

(With inputs: ANI)

(IMAGE CREDITS: ZOE SALDANA/ RITA MORENO'S INSTAGRAM)