1-year-old Toddler Lifts 6 Kg Medicine Ball In A Remarkable Feat | Watch Viral Video

Social media is a treasure trove of content that can inspire, motivate or astonish viewers. A recent video on Reddit does all three. In the astonishing video, a one-year-old boy can be seen picking up a medicine ball weighing six kilograms.

The child can be seen lowering himself to the ball, squatting as he manages to cup his hands underneath it, and then slowly rising. He then repeats the process like a pro weightlifter in a gym. On Reddit, the post has received 61,800 votes and 2,300 comments, with other people flocking to the comments section in amazement of the super-strong kid.

Internet users left astonished

The video has also gone viral on other social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The date and place of the video's recording are unknown. However, internet users were astounded by the toddler's superhuman power. Many people believe he is the future of his country's weightlifting Olympic medal dreams.

One user wrote, "Shoulder width stance, full squat, and that power move at the end had me dying. This baby’s got better form than most." Another commented, "Grows up to become a powerlifter that can’t perform without a pacifier."

One Internet user analysed the kid's lifting skills and wrote, "Form was pretty decent on his first lift. Drove his legs into the ground and used his back a bit in the end. 2nd lift it just unravelled. Could really see the fatigue setting in. Get usage of the pacifier tho, mentally in tune and breathing seemed adequate. I see great things on the horizon. (sic)"

A little girl emulates Mirabai Chanu's Olympic weightlift

Recently another video surfaced on the internet where a small girl can be seen emulating Saikhom Mirabai Chanu's Olympics final weightlift after rubbing some powder on her hands in the 30-second clip, while actual footage of the weightlifter plays on the TV in the background. To replicate Chanu's success, the girl raises her hands while wearing a medal. She then clasps her hands together and bows down to accept the victory.

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021

(Image: @r/nextfuckinglevel/Reddit)