US: 10-year-old Raises Over $315,000 To Provide Bulletproof Vests For Dogs

A 10 years old boy from Ohio, named Brady Snakovsky raised over $315,000 for providing bulletproof vests to protect service dogs. Reports suggest that when Brandy was 8 years old he watched a show where he noticed that a police dog was not wearing a vest. For him, this was a problem that required attention and this is what inspired him to help the needy dogs.

Bulletproof vests for police dogs

According to the reports, Brady started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. The fundraiser aimed at providing bulletproof vests to military and police dogs and ensure their safety. The fundraiser helped Brady to provide vests to various dogs as the reports suggest that he gave vests to 257 dogs across 23 states in Canada as well as in Afghanistan. The authorities thanked Brandy for ensuring the safety of their dogs. Also, many dog handlers reached out to him through his website.

Read: Ecuadorian Police Give Retired Police Dogs Up For Adoption

Reports suggest that the authorities said that most people don't realise that the K9 units in the police forces are dependent on donations. Not only this but Brady has also collaborated with a local project, as a part of which he created a park near his hometown. The aim of the park was to provide a space to handlers so that they are able to train their service dogs.

Read: Maharashtra: Police Dog That Solved 365 Cases Gets Farewell, Remembered By Anil Deshmukh The dog, which helped Bee

In a separate incident, few days back a ceremony for the retirement and adoption of 15 service dogs took place in the central courtyard of the Quito Metropolitan Control Agents Corps main barracks in Ecuador. The guides gave their dogs to people who adopted them and could take good care of them. Reports by AP suggest that there are 20 more canine agents ready to retire who still need a new home.

Read: Video And 911 Audio Released In Indiana Police Dog Mauling

Also Read: Indianapolis Man Gets 6 Years For Killing Police Dog

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.