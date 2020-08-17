Maharashtra: Police Dog That Solved 365 Cases Gets Farewell, Remembered By Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra's Beed district police recently lost a trusted canine colleague named Rocky. The dog, which helped Beed police solve 365 cases during his years in service, passed away on August 15 after a long illness. Rocky received a befitting farewell from is fellow police personnel and was even remembered by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Brave police canine breathes his last

Earlier in a tweet on August 15, the Beed police department informed: "At 4 pm today, Rocky, our canine companion and colleague passed away due to a long illness. He had helped in the solving of 365 cases. The Beed Police family is deeply pained by his demise. A tribute was paid to the brave dog,". The Beed police also shared pictures of Rocky and the farewell.

According to reports, Rocky was one of the specially trained dog that assist police with conducting various activities like searching drugs and explosives, finding evidence, and locating people.

Army dogs awarded commendations

On the occasion of the 74th annual Independence Day, Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie were awarded Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards' for their brave actions during several missions and operations. Commendations Cards are reportedly awarded to dogs that exhibit good performance in operations.

According to reports, in an effort to increase the operational capabilities of its troops, the Indian Army in December 2019 developed and deployed an audio-video surveillance system integrated with a protective bulletproof jacket, the jackets with the equipment can be mounted on army dogs and then used to receive information about location and strength of enemy from a safe distance. The newly developed gadget will allow army dogs to spy on the enemy and the camera and transmitter has a range of one kilometre.

