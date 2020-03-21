The Debate
The Debate
187-year-old Turtle Jonathan Reminds 'everything Will Pass' As World Battles COVID-19

What’s Viral

The turtle was over 187-year-old and lived through both the World Wars, the Russian Revolution, and the changing of 39 US presidents as well British monarchs.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
187-year-old

A member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature has posted the picture of the oldest living turtle on the planet named Jonathan on Twitter, and netizens called it ‘hope’ amid the coronavirus hardship. The photo was posted by Parveen Kaswan with a caption that reassured people that “everything will pass.” 

Users called the photo inspirational

Parveen wrote that the turtle was over 187-year-old and lived through both the World Wars, the Russian Revolution, and the changing of 39 US presidents as well as seven British monarchs. He further added that the picture reminded all of us that the COVID-19 crisis will also eventually pass. The Tweet was liked by 5.1k people and was widely shared with over 1.2k times.  “It is just lovely,” wrote a user. “ Great.Thanks, sir for such nice information,” wrote another. Internet users pointed out that the story of the terrestrial being was inspirational in these tough times when the country was battling a crisis.  

First Published:
COMMENT
