187-year-old Turtle Jonathan Reminds 'everything Will Pass' As World Battles COVID-19

A member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature has posted the picture of the oldest living turtle on the planet named Jonathan on Twitter, and netizens called it ‘hope’ amid the coronavirus hardship. The photo was posted by Parveen Kaswan with a caption that reassured people that “everything will pass.”

Users called the photo inspirational

Parveen wrote that the turtle was over 187-year-old and lived through both the World Wars, the Russian Revolution, and the changing of 39 US presidents as well as seven British monarchs. He further added that the picture reminded all of us that the COVID-19 crisis will also eventually pass. The Tweet was liked by 5.1k people and was widely shared with over 1.2k times. “It is just lovely,” wrote a user. “ Great.Thanks, sir for such nice information,” wrote another. Internet users pointed out that the story of the terrestrial being was inspirational in these tough times when the country was battling a crisis.

Meet Jonathan, oldest known living terrestrial animal in the world. Came to life in 1832 & currently 187 years old. He has lived through WW1 & WW2, Russian Revolution, saw seven monarchs on British throne, and 39 US presidents. Face says ‘everything will pass’ including #Corona. pic.twitter.com/XG6bdsK1L5 — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 19, 2020

Read: 3 More Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In Punjab; Total Six Patients In State Now

Read: WADA Issues Dope Testing Guidelines Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

There is a Vedic story where this species is called as a witness to prove somebody's claim of their acts in their previous births by virtue of this very facet. — Sundaresan Mahadevan (@sunda_m) March 19, 2020

Yes bcz they live long. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 19, 2020

Yes sir - I'm told some of the species breathe once every minute or slower and hence they enjoy great longevity - as they say, life is literally measured in number of breaths! — Sundar Narsimhan (@sundar5167) March 19, 2020

How did he do it?!! How did he survive us? Put him on TED talks. — Shreelakshmi Dinesh (@SDinesh1508) March 19, 2020

He looks more fit... ohhh.. he is young... — akhil (@ackhillies) March 19, 2020

तो sacred games के त्रिवेदी यही जनाब हैं।😂😅 — Aman (@Aman51232381) March 19, 2020

Yes. The Character Trivedi was inspired by Jonathan only. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 19, 2020

he looks big for his age in the 1886 photo - I was expecting a baby tortoise.. — Krish (@Krish_Madathil) March 19, 2020

I proud to our environment, wildlife — Devashish Chauhan (@devashish0001) March 19, 2020

He is older than Harriet was!!! I saw her at Australia Zoo many years ago. RIP. — Chantelle Rodrigues 🇭🇲 (@_noodles78) March 19, 2020

As per dodo he lives in St. Halena in the south atlantic — Uttam Dutta (@uttamknights) March 19, 2020

Yeah, cos he will never get corona. — yuvaraj (@yuvrajfromcbe) March 19, 2020

Still looks young 😂😂 — Anandu Manoj (@AnanduManoj9) March 19, 2020

Yes boss everything will pass 😊 — swapna (@swapna1822) March 19, 2020

Why do we forget Advaita... he indeed was the longest surviving living being. Proud to be from India. — Major Amit Bansal (@majoramitbansal) March 19, 2020

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MPs Enter Isolation As Fear Reaches Parliament; Cases Cross 200

Read: US: Mike Pompeo Asks China To Make Details Of Coronavirus 'available To The World'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.