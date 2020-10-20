2000-year-old Peru Cat Etching Leaves Twitterati Stunned; Users Call It "first Cat Meme"

A cat etching has been found in the Nazca lines of Peru. This 2000-year-old etching in Peru is a 37-meter-long geoglyph which is called the ‘rich and varied culture legacy’ of the UNESCO World Heritage Site by the ministry. As soon as the pictures of the cat etching in Peru were surfaced online, Twitterati was left in awe.

Some users could not stop adoring the wonders of ancestors while some said that it is the only thing one should care about for the rest of the year. One of the users commented, “This is a 2000-year-old cat drawing discovered at the Nazca Lines site in Peru. Even back then, people wanted to see more cats on social media". Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to the 2000-year-old etching in Peru.

Twitter reactions to cat etching in Peru

I will never cease to marvel at the impossible wonders that our ancestors managed to build. The great pyramids of Giza, the Megalithic Temples, Stonehenge, the Nazca cat doodle. pic.twitter.com/lfGoSNiLjB — Dean Leysen (@DeanLeysen) October 20, 2020

everyone shut up this is the only thing i care about for the rest of the year https://t.co/sjk7mKEVKu — the kate pumpkin (@skatekenn) October 19, 2020

The first cat meme?https://t.co/xVhQdyHl8f — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) October 19, 2020

Can we all agree now that cats rule the world?



This 2000 years old cat geoglyph was found two days ago in the Nazca Lines of Peru#CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/sVI2VXaY1o — Dima Sarsour ديمة (@YasminWaQahwa) October 20, 2020

They have always ruled the world....https://t.co/uIl1rGGy80 — carin jodha fischer (@carin__fischer) October 19, 2020

Discovery of 2000-year-old cat etching in Peru

The figure, which was barely visible, was about to disappear because of its location and due to natural erosion. According to the experts of Peru culture ministry, the figure’s detail seems to come from the Late Paracas period. It also gives details about the rocks, adding that they lie 250 miles south of Peruvian capital Lima. It covers up about 450 sq km of Peru’s arid coastal plain. The feline art that is situated in one of the slopes of the Mirador Natural hill dates back between 200 -100 BC and was discovered while work was being carried out on the public viewpoint.

The Nazca lines are located in the desert plains of the basin river of Rio Grande de Nazca. The site covers an area of approximately 75,358.47 Ha. According to the reports by Andina.pe, inhabitants of the region drew various large scale zoomorphic and anthropomorphic figures and lines with a spectacular 'geometric precision'. This is what transformed the common piece of land into a cultural site.

As per UNESCO, they are the 'most outstanding group of geoglyphs anywhere in the world'. They are also rare in the aspect of extent, magnitude, quantity, size and diversity. UNESCO said, "The geoglyphs depict living creatures, stylized plants and imaginary beings, as well as geometric figures several kilometres long. They are believed to have had ritual astronomical functions". Peru’s chief archaeologist for the lines, Johny Isla, told the Spanish news agency Efe that it’s quite striking that they’re still finding new figures, but they also know that there are more to be found.

(Image Credits: AP/Jhony Islas)

