Friends Split $22 Million Lottery Prize Due To Pact Made 28 Years Ago, Read Their Story

Stories of friendship always tend to win hearts. One such story came out recently when two friends were seen celebrating the win of $22 million. This started back in 1992 when two friends, Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands and promised each other that if either of them won a jackpot, they would split the innings, irrespective of who bought the ticket. Both of them used to buy a ticket every week. Almost after two years, they are seen celebrating a $22 million win together. Wisconsin Lottery’s Youtube page shared their video. Both of them speak about their reaction to the big amount that they won and also told them about the pact they made nearly two decades ago.

A tale of true friendship

According to reports, it was recently when Tom realised that a Powerball ticket that he bought at Synergy Coop Exit 45 on 2100 County Road in Menomonie for June 10 drawing had won $22 million. He has been playing Powerball since 1992. He immediately called Joe after the delightful news. Both of them said they have no major plans but they would want to spend time with family. Immediately after hearing the news of the win, Tom gave his two weeks notice and retired. Joe is already retired from an area fire department.

According to the reports by Wisconsin Lottery, after the state and the federal taxes, both Tom and Joe took around $5.7 million with them. Wisconsin started the game in 1992 and this is their 18th powerball jackpot. Tom said he could have not asked for a better way to retire. He has always wanted to pursue something he is comfortable with. However, both of them look forward to travelling together. They had done various road trips together with their wives. However, now with winning the lottery, they wish to upgrade their vehicle. Earlier, they used to travel by a small PT Cruiser Convertible.

