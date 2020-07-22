Lottery Winner In Jamaica Collects $95-million Jackpot Wearing Darth Vader's Robe

A Jamaican man who won a whopping $95 million in lottery collected his prize dressed as Darth Vader. In the photos posted online by the lottery company, W Brown wore a Star Wars comic character’s costume in order to keep his identity discreet.

While it is mandatory for the lotto winners to receive their cheque in person, the shy and introvert man made the heads turn as he appeared amongst the crowd attired as the legendary villain to collect his $95 million jackpot.

May the Millions be with you! 💰 Congrats to our #Lotto winner, W. Brown!!! Brown aka Darth Vader, purchased his lucky numbers 08, 09, 10, 19, 27 and 30 from Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, Clarendon.



Another #Millionaire made!#starwars pic.twitter.com/vxfEJXeC7G — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) July 17, 2020

Speaking to a leading media portal, Brown said that he mostly keeps to himself and doesn't want to be identified. He added, that he hailed from a humble background and the money was significant as he never got to attend school as a child.

On July 16, Brown claimed his prize from a Supreme Ventures lottery official on stage. Speaking about how he managed to win the numbers, Brown reportedly said that there wasn’t anything “unnatural”. He played the same numbers over and over again and bought tickets at a non-usual place in May Pen, Jamaica.

Another winner dressed as 'emoticon'

While speaking to the media portal, a Supreme Ventures Ltd official Simone Clarke-Cooper said that it wasn’t uncommon to witness individuals coming to collect his jackpot win in disguise. She added that is was especially common in a crime-prone area. Jamaica was nothing like the other markets, and individuals that won money thought their safety was paramount, she said.

About two years ago, a Jamaican resident N Gray, collected his cheque dressed as a smiley emoticon, according to a report. People come with all sorts of guises and it was usually creative, imaginative and the company had no issues with it, whatsoever, Simone Clarke-Cooper was reported saying.

