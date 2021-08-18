22-year-old Senegal Man Dresses Up As Woman To Take Girlfriend's Exam For Three Days

A terrible incident came to light when a man proved that one could go to any extend for their lover. A boyfriend disguised himself as his girlfriend to take her examinations since she was afraid she won’t pass. Though this Senegalese guy initially succeeded in pulling off the action for almost three days, yet the 22-year-old was eventually apprehended and turned over to the authorities. According to Ladbible, a Gaston Berger University student, Khadim Mboup went out of his way to dress up as a woman, with complete make-up to disguise, along with wearing a headscarf, a bra, and even earrings. According to photos shared on social media, to mislead the invigilators, he wore a red dress with black designs, a scarf with the same colours, and a black shawl that his girlfriend used to wear.

The ultimate plan of Mboup is to assist his beloved with her examination has oddly worked for few days. He could sneak in for three days on behalf of his girlfriend Gangue Dioum, who was scheduled to take her high school graduation examinations. While, on the fourth day, however, everything went wrong. It all started when an invigilator detected something unusual regarding his look.

According to the iHarare, after being detained, Mboup told the police that his 19-year-old girlfriend is waiting for him to return from the examination to a lodge. The boyfriend said that he decided to do this out of love for his girlfriend. He even said he did this because his partner was having "severe problems" with English. The report says, the couple was accused of cheating, forgery, and examination fraud. As per local Pulse News, if the pair is found guilty, they might be prohibited from taking further national exams for five years and lose their certificate. The duo might potentially face a five-year prison sentence.

COVID Scenario in Senegal

Previously, Senegal has had the largest increase in cases of coronavirus infections since the outbreak commenced. According to cemetery authorities, there has been an uptick in burials, and hospitals feel the strain.

The growth came into notice after the nation has acquired almost 300,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses and over 330,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses in the last week of the month of July, and thus ramping up its immunisation program.

Image Credit: Twitter