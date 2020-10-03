Good News: 5-year-old Boy Gifts Baby Yoda To Firefighters; They Carry Toy Everywhere

A 5 year old boy, Carver Tinning and his grandmother from Oregon donated a toy version of Baby Yoda to a center for firefighters. On September 12, the toy was delivered along with a note that read, “Here is a friend for you in case you get lonely”. According to the reports by AP, since being delivered, the toy version of Baby Yoda has been to 4 wildfires.

Firefighters carry toy everywhere

The toy has also experienced a helicopter journey. Baby Yoda has also checked people’s temperatures for COVID-19 symptoms. Sasha Tinning, the grandmother who spotted the toy and then donated it to the firefighters said, “It’s a miracle how one small gesture can create a wave of kindness”. She added, “I turn around and this Baby Yoda is just looking right at me and he was a darn cute little fella. I said, ‘Hey, this looks neat, maybe we should take this to the firefighters”.

There is a Facebook page that is used for documenting the toy’s journey with the firefighters. Whenever the firefighters take pictures of Baby Yoda’s adventures, they make an effort to send the photos to Tinning. This way she uploads all the images on the page. The page is being liked by 36,810 people and it has invited a total of 39,386 followers. The Bio of the page says, “Baby yoda got to the front lines and Now baby yoda has been on the news and traveling to fire camp to fire camp to bring the force and a much needed smile to firefighters. Follow along to see where baby yoda can make it!”.

