50-year-old Photograph Touted 'Best UFO Picture Ever' Invites Flurry Of Reactions Online

The picture of a UFO has created a buzz on the internet, which has emerged after 50 years. The picture captured by the Geographic Department of Costa Rica is today considered the best ever photograph of a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object). The photograph has been shared by a number of media outlets on Twitter, the image shows a saucer-like object hovering over Costa Rica.

The photo was captured by an aerial photographer Sergio Loaiza in 1971, who was flying over Costa Rica to photograph the rainforest below for a hydroelectric project. He took the picture from above 10,000ft with a special 100lb camera. Sergio, took the image as he flew over Lake Cote, capturing the rainforest in 20-second intervals for The National Geographic Institute of Costa Rica. The photograph was shared by UAP Costa Rica on Twitter.

Why was the photograph termed the 'best ever' taken photograph?

According to the New York Times reporter Leslie Kean, the image was referred to as the 'best ever' photograph. She added, "There was this disc object and you clearly see the sun reflecting off this round object that’s got a little dot on the top, and what’s important about it is that it was a government photo". Former director of AATIP, Luis Elizondo, stated: "Although I was not around during this incident, pilot reports of smooth, shiny, lenticular craft are not new", as per Metro.

AATIP is a secret investigatory effort funded by the United States Government to study unidentified flying objects. Luis also stated that these types of crafts are witnessed by the pilots, both civilians and military even to this day. However, the object was not very clear in the developed photo by Sergio. The UFO was spotted only after the image was enhanced recently. The frame was time-stamped at 8.25 am. Moreover, UFO research group UAP Media has obtained a new ultra-high resolution drum scan of the original image.UFO research group UAP Media has obtained a new ultra-high resolution drum scan of the original image.

The photograph has prompted several reactions from users on Twitter. It has also accumulated several retweets and likes. A user wrote, "Incredible". The second user wrote, "50 years ago in 1971 that might have been the best publicly released photo, it is no longer the best photo available".

