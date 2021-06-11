71-yr-old Called 'Iron Man' For 'magnetic' Strength Post Vaccination; Govt Clarifies

Do COVID-19 vaccines create magnetic strength in recipients? A 71-year-old man’s video where steel objects were seen sticking to his body days after taking a vaccine dose has become a talking point. Amid this video going viral, the government has issued a statement that the vaccines do not cause any such reactions.

Nashik Man shows ‘magnetic’ strength after receiving vaccine dose

A video of Arvind Sonar from Nashik has been making news on social media. In the video, one could see a youngster keeping spoons and coins on Sonar’s arm, and most of the objects got ‘stuck’ there.

Netizens were shocked and gave terms like ‘Iron Man’ and 'Magneto' to the senior citizen.

As per reports, Sonar runs a snack store and took the second dose of the vaccine less than a week ago. His family reportedly clarified that they were not making any 'claims' and were not aware if the 'magnetic' quality was present before.

His son was quoted as saying in media reports that he had watched some videos online about magnetic strength after vaccination. So, he tried it on both his parents, but the steel objects stuck only to his father.

As per reports, Nashik municipal authorities visited Sonar at his residence and witnessed it, but stressed that it had no connection to the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking arm posted that vaccines were completely safe and that they ‘do not make people magnetic.’

Several posts/videos claiming that #COVID19 #vaccines can make people magnetic are doing the rounds on social media. #PIBFactCheck:



✅COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE



Register for #LargestVaccineDrive now and GET VACCINATED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pqIFaq9Dyt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2021

