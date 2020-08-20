Snake Found In A Toilet Bowl By A Resident In Texas; Watch Scary Viral Video

Recently a netizen took to his Twitter account and shot a video in which a snake is emerging from his toilet. The video has gone viral on social media and Twitterati have been left horrified by the content of it. The video, which was was uploaded by Payton Malone, a CBS Meteorologist in New Orleans, has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

Payton uploaded the video on Twitter and shared that he always had a fear of a snake emerging from his toilet. He further revealed that his friend in west Texas found a snake in his toilet. Payton also wrote that after seeing the video he does not feel that his fear is irrational.

The video shows a serpent slithering out from the toilet bowl and it can be seen flickering its tongue. The video has also captured a person trying to manoeuvre the movement of the snake with a golf club. Mr Malone captioned the video, “I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this". Check out the video below.

Snake in toilet bowl

I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020

The video was shared on Monday, and since then it has been tweeted several times and the video has received over 10 thousand comments. Several people commented that they too have witnessed or know of someone who found a snake in their toilet bowl. Several other netizens commented that to have such fear in West Texas is common. Check out some of the tweets below.

Can confirm. My brother had a boa constrictor about this size and he'd put the snake and a mouse in the bathroom down in the unfinished basement for a couple of hours. This time the mouse was still there. The snake gone. SIX MONTHS LATER... 1)https://t.co/DGHqkAQr2F — lindan johnson (@lindanjohnson1) August 17, 2020

AT 2:00 a.m, heard a large crash in the 2nd floor bath. Dad yelled-"Jesus Christ, I FOUND THE GD SNAKE!" The toilet kept running, so he took the tank cover off, and the snake was in the tank with it's head through one of the holes in the back! Dad rescued Igor. 2) — lindan johnson (@lindanjohnson1) August 17, 2020

I had an older gentleman living next door to us in Redondo that was so worried about this he poured cement into his toilet bowl and started using a cat litter box. He was taken to a home not long after his daughter found out about this. — According 2 Briggs (@World2Briggs) August 16, 2020

I’m always scared of this happening — NaB (@Nabey5) August 16, 2020

I have a very rational fear of West Texas. — \\7H3__̞͇̳̥W̘̬̟̦̮͎̦̘͎ͅ1͍̥͙̪̻̼̪̥͕̦ͅZ4̞͈̱̦͙͎̫RD͇͇͚// (@_7H3_W1Z4RD_) August 16, 2020

Read also | Texas: Negotiators Reach Out After Three Officers Shot In Austin

Several netizens commented that after watching the video, they too are horrified and have developed the same fear now. Several other netizens commented that it happens frequently in the South of USA. Many people commented saying that the person should have made a longer video as they wanted to see what happened later. Check out some of the tweets below.

Yes. Happens frequently. 🐉🐍 — Judith Lindsay (@judithconsult) August 17, 2020

No no no... keep filming until we see the part where he severs the head with a shovel. — Josh Jones (@joshj1984) August 16, 2020

Read also | Police Identity Armed Man Shot By Officers At Texas Store

Another netizen commented that the particular snake species was not poisonous. However, a netizen responded to that and revealed that it might be non-poisonous, it still hurts if the snake bites. Check out the tweets below.

Non-poisonous. — Chris Hiestand (@ChrisHiestand1) August 16, 2020

Bite still hurts though — Alexis D Craig (@Dispatchvampire) August 17, 2020

Payton Malone tweeted again and updated his followers that the snake was fine and was released. He further added that the snake was released in the backyard. Check out the tweet below.

Found out snake is fine and was released...in the backyard. 😅 https://t.co/790TcJBpvl — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 17, 2020

Read also | Texas: COVID-19 Patient On Life Support Marries Longtime Girlfriend In Hospital

Read also | US: Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man In Texas Store

Image credits: Screengrab from Payton Malone Twitter's video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.