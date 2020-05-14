Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge Viral Video's Rib-tickling Humour Sends Netizens Into A Tizzy

After a nationwide lockdown was declared by PM Modi to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus, Prasar Bharati acquired the rights of some of the most popular shows of the 90s to offer unperturbed entertainment to everyone during the lockdown. Following which, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan started its re-run on Doordarshan. While a certain section of the society watched the show religiously, the other started making Ramayan memes. Recently a scene from the popular scene has given rise to a viral video. Check it out.

A Ramayan meme is doing rounds on the internet, where a man dressed as a soldier is seen imitating the steps of Dandiya, a dance from Gujarat amid a war scene. The video titled- Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge was shared on social media on Wednesday. Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge video has gone viral, with social media users going gaga over the funny meme. Here's the viral video- Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge:

Aaj Hum Dandiya Khelenge video shared on social networking site Facebook has managed to generate hysteria among netizens. Some are lapping the viral video with love and appreciation. On the other hand, some are calling it faking, stating that the video is fake. Take a look a few reactions.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ramayan memes have went viral on the internet. Previously, an array of Ramayan memes thronged the internet. Here are some more funny Ramayan memes posted on social media.

Ramayan memes on social media:

