Viral Videos Of The Week That Created A Frenzy: Wild Boars Day Out To Cereal Box Hack

Social media handles are filled with videos that will make you laugh till your stomach hurts while some videos are sure to melt your heart. Some videos that go viral on the internet can be watched over and over again and you still won't be able to get over it. Here are some top viral videos of the week, for you to watch on loop.

Viral videos of the week

Wild boars day out

Humans in lockdown...

Wild boars on look out😊 pic.twitter.com/oJ78UFQxa5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 25, 2020

While the world is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus, there were a few viral videos of animals coming out on the deserted roads. A Twitter user shared a video taken from a balcony in which wild boars were seen out on the road. The wild boar was seen along with his piglets as they roamed around on the road, enjoying 'wild boars day out', while people locked themselves inside their homes.

Dog on Car roof

Another video that went viral on the internet in no time was of a dog on a car roof. The dog climbed up a white car and sat on it like he was sitting on a throne. And as the car started moving, the dog on the car roof was seen standing up, enjoying his ride. This was one of the best viral videos on the internet.

Also Read: Viral Videos: From Ok Boomer Girl To A Mutant Pig; Here Are Trending Videos From This Week

Also Read: Viral Videos Of Cats Playing Tic Tac Toe Surface As People Self-quarantine | WATCH

Elephants walking in a queue

It’s big...



Elephants in huge numbers heading to water source in a most disciplined manner.



From Africa. Estimate the herd size. pic.twitter.com/A26QLUvoxR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 23, 2020

Elephants walking in a queue in a jungle in Africa was another video that went viral on the internet. According to a Twitter user, the herd of elephants was seen commuting to fetch water and even then they were seen walking in a straight line. Some users also compared these elephants walking in a queue to humans.

Cereal box hack

A TikTok user shared a cereal box hack on her account which went viral on the internet and some users also called this viral video a life-saving hack. Apparently, the woman shared the right way to close a cereal box by folding its corners and neatly closing its mouth until the next use. This video was shared by many as they claimed to be closing the cereal box in the wrong way, the whole time.

Also Read: Video: Wild Boars Roam Freely On Streets As Humans Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Also Read: Viral Videos From The Week: From Drunk Elephants To Drone Walking A Dog, Watch Them Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.