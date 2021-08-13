Adorable Beluga Whale Playing With Seagull Wins Netizens' Hearts; Video Goes Viral

Nowadays animals are ruling social media platforms because of their adorable acts which bring a huge smile to viewers' faces. Recently, an adorable act of a Beluga whale playing with a seagull has gone viral on social media platforms including, Twitter. The two-minute video shared by a social media user named Buitengebieden shows the Beluga whale playing with a seagull. The white beauty can be seen taking the legs of the seagull into its mouth while the tiny creature, seemingly irritated with the whale, is trying to fend it off. Watch the viral video of whale playing with seagull here:

Beluga whale playing with a seagull.. pic.twitter.com/OfKKUSFfVr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 12, 2021

Netizens loved the adorable act of the animals

Meanwhile, the video that was uploaded on August 12 with the caption: "Beluga whale playing with a seagull.." has garnered over one lakh views and the count is still going on. "I'm not sure he was playing - it looks like the gull had a fish in his mouth and the Beluga was trying to protect the fish from the gull ?! he wouldn't let the gull go back to get the fish...." read the comment of one of the Twitter user.

"Love how the bird is so unbothered by the whale; like a big brother with an annoying little brother," read the comment of the second user. "I think they’re actually friends.. It’s unusual that the seagull is not panicking at all.. Looks like they’ve done this before," read the comment of the third user. Some even shared similar videos of the animal playing with birds.

Could have turned out much differently https://t.co/96BpzfPIQg — Clarence Quindipan (@cal_quindy) August 12, 2021

Watch similar videos of animals that bring a huge smile to netizens

Waste not, want not - the Nursery orphans are always plotting a milk heist! pic.twitter.com/tjl1DvQncY — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021

A similar video of elephants playing with bottles of milk has gone viral on Twitter. There is a high chance that the clip will entertain you and leave you elated. Sheldrick Wildlife, a Twitter user, shared the elephant video on his handle. In the clip, there is a group of elephants gathered around a crate filled with milk bottles. The video has garnered more than 14,000 views and 2,000 likes so far. Netizens also shared all kinds of reactions in the comment box. A user wrote, “I’ll secretly help the baby elephants to execute the milk heist." While another user wrote, “10/10 for effort. They are such amazing animals." A third user commented, “They really love it!! Good job to all those who love elephants so much!!”

(Image Credit: @buitengebieden_/Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.