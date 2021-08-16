Adorable Doggo Welcomes Little Pup To Home, Wins Netizens' Heart With Warm Gesture

Tons of adorable videos of doggos and kitties are shared on the internet every day, and some out of them are just too sweet to miss. One from the category is videos of Sterling Newton. In the latest video, Sterling's endearing welcomes a little pup, which has won the hearts of the Newton family.

Sterling is a fluffy and well-behaved Golden Retriever based in Canada who has her own social media account. Sterling has embraced his "little bro" Colin Newton's inclusion in the family in the most adorable way in his latest Instagram video. Sterling wagged his tail around little puppy Colin. She sat and ran around him to convey how happy he was. Sterling also rolled over to play with Colin on the lush green grass on the lawn. The video captioned "Welcome to the new family Colin, we love you already," was posted by the Newton family on Sterling's account. Take a look and enjoy the sunshine face of both the cuties:

It is noteworthy that "Comedian" Sterling has a verified Instagram account with more than 200k followers. He is already a star! The video uploaded about 9 hours ago has garnered over 30,000 likes and 1k comments. The comment section is overpoured with heart emoticons. His popular friends 'milperthehusky,' 'hugoandursula,' 'tuckerbudzyn,' and many others left endearing comments for Colin and Sterling. Some other viewers also adored how Sterling was teaching Colin to "roly-poly."

"Sterling gets a groom"

If one scroll through, one will surely come across over 700 cute videos of Sterling. One such delightful video is the one where the Netwon family takes him to Lynda's salon for a quick groom. Sterling looks perplexed yet shy when he was spoken to about meeting Lynda. However, he agrees to his dog mum to go for a groom but refuses to enter. The video has over 50k views and 300 comments. While some adored how handsome he looked after the groom, many thanked dog groomer Lynda for her amazing work. Take a look at the video above to find out what happens next.

With inputs from @lifeofsterlingnewton/Instagram

Image Credit: @lifeofsterlingnewton/Instagram

