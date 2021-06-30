'Adorable Mischief': Elephant Tries To Drink Leftover Milk From Empty Bottles, Watch Video

Social media is filled with videos that capture the cute activities of animals. Recently, another such video that showed an elephant searching for milk in empty bottles has surfaced on the internet. The video featured an elephant named Enkikwe who used his trunk for hunting leftover milk in empty bottles. Enkikwe was picking up the bottles and drinking the milk left in them.

Elephant looks for leftover milk in bottles

The video was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter alongside the caption, "Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs!". The 22-second video features the elephant trying to drink leftover milk from empty bottles kept under a tree. Enkikwe used his trunk for picking up the bottles and drinking the milk left in them. Watch the video here:

Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021

Since shared, the video has managed to gather 10K and 1468 likes. The adorable video of the elephant has captured the attention of netizens who shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "She was making sure there was no milk that could spoil in the heat!". Another individual commented, "So funny, they all have their own characters love it". Another person commented, "Clever Enkikwe, no waste".

In a similar incident, a clip of a tusker successfully using a hand pump to draw out water and drink it has left hundreds of thousands of people on the internet stunned. The amusing sight was recorded in a school near the Alipurduar district of West Bengal and was later shared on Twitter. The 30-second long video features the calf inside the school premises. As the video progresses, one can see the elephant using his trunk to push the handle of the hand pump and drink the water that came out of it. The elephant could be seen repeating his task since.

