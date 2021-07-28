Adorable Video Of Mother Monkey Bathing Her Baby Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens In Awe; WATCH

Animal babies are not much different from human babies and this adorable clip shared on Twitter is the proof. In this clip, a mama monkey is trying to make her kid take a bath. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on Tuesday on his Twitter handle which is very likely to remind you of your childhood memories with your mother. In the beginning, the mama monkey splashed water on the little moneky to make it take a bath, however, it looks like that baby monkey has another plan. Have a look at the interesting video:

This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you... pic.twitter.com/bMko4N4hXk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 27, 2021

The video has garnered over twenty-four thousand views in just a few hours and netizens continue to shower several reactions over the video. A user on Twitter commented, “Many Indian mothers give a similar type of bath by placing the infant between their legs." While another commented, "Just like human babies are in a small bathtub." A third user said, “Haha! This is classic."

Another monkey was spotted dancing with joy while taking a bath

In April 2020, a heart-warming video of a monkey dancing while taking a bath during the summers had mesmerized the internet. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer, Sunanta Nanda, the 15 second clip showing an exalted monkey bathing, splashing water, and encircling inside the tub like it is his first time experiencing it. The forest officer wrote in the caption when one’s favorite pastime is a bath, the monkey would be the example of how excited they can get while sharing the clip.

When the favourite pastime is taking a bath😊😊 pic.twitter.com/gYC5kY5BHV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 21, 2020

The video went viral on the Internet in just a few hours after posting. With over 11.5k views and over 1k likes, the video was admired by the users who called the jovial monkey “cute”. While some users made the laughter emoji on the hilarious reaction of the monkey bathing, the others pointed out that the monkey was replicating how they behaved when they took shower after a week. That sparked further laughter on the internet. Many appreciated the choice of the background score for the video. “And a lovely background music score,” wrote a user. “Seems like his GF accepted its proposal,” wrote another jokingly.” Oh I love the song as well,” wrote the third.

