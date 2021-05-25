Last Updated:

'Adorable': Video Of Tiger Cub And Lion Engaged In Fight Wins Internet, Watch

The clip shows two cubs striking their paws at each other while rolling on the grass. The clip was shared by a user Buitengebieden on Twitter.

Tiger cub

IMAGE: buitengebieden_/Twitter


A heartwarming video has surfaced on social media that shows a tiger cub and a lion cub engaged in a fight. The clip shows two cubs striking their paws at each other while rolling on the grass. The clip shared by a user who goes by the name Buitengebieden on Twitter has taken the internet by storm. Netizens amazed by the cuteness of the two babies took over the comments section to share their views. 

The video has been posted alongside the caption, "Lion Vs Tiger". The adorable clip starts with both the cubs  trying hard to fight each other. The 42-seconds video shows both the cubs fighting against each other not in an attacking manner but in a playful way. The video then goes on to show a tiger cub rolling on the grass. The tiger cub on the grass shows his belly while the lion cub continues to paw it. Watch the video here: 

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has managed to gather over 65000 views and more than 4000 likes. The video melted the hearts of people on social media who showered love on the cubs in the comments sections. Some even praised the person who captured the fight on camera, One user commented, Whoever recorded this...my goodness. Another user commented, "Beautiful and Majestic (in their time)." "They are gorgeous", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a heartwarming clip of a lioness and her cubs has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video shows a lioness walking down a path while her cubs follow her in crossing the stream. The short clip has gone viral on the internet and the people have expressed their views in the comments section. The cubs in the video appear to be confused at first but after seeing their mother crossing the stream, they too follow her.

IMAGE: buitengebieden_/Twitter

