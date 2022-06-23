True love bears all, endures all, and triumphs. And a beautiful example of this was seen in a video of an African-American man saying his wedding vows in Malayalam, his bride's native language. The video has created a buzz over the internet.

The video opens up to show the groom, Danzel A Pyror exchanging vows in both Malayalam and English. He can be seen reading those on the phone while standing at the altar with his wife. He starts in English, mentioning Provers 18:22 from the Bible, "The man who finds a wife finds a treasure, and he receives favor from the LORD."

He then switches to Malayalam. "I am gonna speak a little Malayalam here,." "Njan ente bharyaye kandu pidichu. Ente nidhi kandu pidichu." He then translates the Malayalam vows into – ‘I’ve found my wife. I've found my treasure”.

He then says, "Ennikya daivatinte kripa kitti" which he translates to "I have found favor from the Lord." He concludes his statement with the line, "Njan ninne snehikyunnu" which meant, "I love you."

The guests can be seen cheering and clapping in the background. Sharing the video on Instagram, Jenova Juliann Pryor, the bride wrote, "My husband learned and said part of his wedding vows in my native tongue, Malayalam. I cried so hard".

Netizens say, 'Beautiful! God bless you both'

The video has gained traction on the internet and has left people touched. The video has garnered around 82.6K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Such a sweet gesture from your hubby. Wishing you both a very happy married life !! (sic)", a user wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Omgggg I love this!! What a beautiful moment". One person commented, "OH MY GOD THIS IS EVERYTHING!!!! In Malayalam! This is everything Queen Congratulations!!! (sic)".