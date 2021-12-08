Last Updated:

After PM Modi, Amit Shah And Sonia Gandhi, Yogi And Hemant Soren Jabbed In Bihar!

Political bigwigs within and outside Bihar seem to have taken a fancy to non-descript villages of the state for getting vaccinated against COVID 19.

Political bigwigs within and outside Bihar seem to have taken a fancy to non-descript villages of the state for getting vaccinated against COVID 19.

If records of Tekari block in this central Bihar district are to be believed, those who have got the jabs here include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Bihar's own health minister Mangal Pandey and ex-Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

The comedy of errors comes close on the heels of a similar goof-up reported from the adjoining district of Arwal where the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Bollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar figured in the list of "beneficiaries".

The district administration in Arwal has sacked two data operators concerned, lodged FIRs against them and launched a drive to find out if more such anomalies exist.

In Gaya, the administration is trying to figure out whom to hold accountable.

"We have lodged an FIR against unknown persons. It appears to be a case of cybercrime," said Kamal Kishore Rai, the civil surgeon of Gaya. 

Image: PTI

