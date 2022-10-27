Ahead Of Halloween, 7 Real Homes & Horror Stories That Inspired 'The Conjuring' & More

Ahead of Halloween, people often binge on horror series and movies and read scary stories to fully gear up for the season. Movies and shows like The Watcher, Amityville Horror and Conjuring are some of the known go-to options. However, as viewers, you must know that the scripts of these movies/series were inspired by real-life stories. Though Hollywood spices up the nitty-gritty of the plots, the haunted houses form the strong foundation of these horror stories. Without much ado, let us have a look at the seven haunted houses that have inspired horror series.

The Amityville Horror House

On Ocean Avenue in Amityville, this Dutch Colonial on Long Island’s south shore has inspired several TV shows, books and movies. As per The Independent, in 1974, a person named Ron DeFeo Jr shot dead his parents and four siblings. A family that moved into the home some months later opened up on paranormal activities at the house.

The Conjuring House

Spooky activities at this paranormal home prompted the making of the famous 2013 motion picture The Conjuring series. This house was also investigated by well-known ghost hunters. The 18th-century home in Rhode Island became infamous for alleged paranormal activities after a couple and their five daughters experienced mysterious happenings at the home.

The Lizzie Borden House

This is a hotel in Massachusetts where double homicides took place 130 years ago. This one is one of America's most notorious unsolved murder cases. A woman named Lizzie Borden was accused of hacking her father and stepmother to death in 1892. She was tried, but then acquitted.

The Snedecker House

While living in this Southington, Connecticut home, the Perron family experienced several haunting and terrorising incidents. The members of the Snedeker family claimed they experienced supernatural incidents from the very first day since they moved to the home in 1986. The Haunting in Connecticut was reportedly based on this home.

The Watcher House

The 657 Boulevard 6-bedroom home received creepy letters from an unknown sender who called themselves "The Watcher". This even prompted a Netflix series. A couple had purchased the home in 2014, but they never moved into the house due to the letters, and eventually sold it in 2019, The Independent reported.

The Winchester Mystery House

This house situated in San Jose, California grabbed eyeballs as rich widow Ms Winchester looked after the labyrinthine construction of the house. The construction of the house went on from 1886-1922 and attained the 'mystery house' term as unusual patters, rooms opening to walls, staircases that led to nowhere and countless windows, doors and rooms sparked headlines. 2018 horror film Winchester was reportedly inspired by this home.

The Winevlle Chicken Coop Murder House

This house is situated in Mira Loma, California. Earlier, this house was called Winevlle. This was in the Northcott ranch, where a farmer, his nephew and his mother murdered young boys in the '20s. They used to keep these boys in a chicken coop before murdering them, something that inspired the name. The 2008 movie Changeling was inpired by this story.