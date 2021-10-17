Air Hostess Grooving To The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's Song Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Every day, several videos get circulated on the internet that capture the attention of netizens. One such video that is the latest inclusion in the list features SpiceJet airlines air hostess Uma Meenakshi grooving to a The Kid LAROI and Justin Beiber song with other women at the training centre. The clip has caught the attention of netizens, who shared their reactions in the comment section.

The video has been shared by Uma Meenakshi on Instagram alongside the caption, "WHEN YOU ARE AT TRAINING CENTER" and several hashtags like 'loveyourself', 'spicejetcrew', 'spicejetairhostess', 'cabincrew' and many others. The video posted on the photosharing site shows Uma Meenakshi dancing to the song Stay by Justin Beiber and The Kid LAROI. She can be seen grooving to the song with other women at her training centre. While they are seen dancing to the song in the video, some of the people in the training center can be seen working. Watch the video here:

The post, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered over 4470 likes and several reactions. Netizens in the comment section praised Uma Meenakshi for the amazing dance moves. Some of the netizens even dropped heart-eyed and heart emoji in the comment section. One user commented, "That’s how to get everyone motivated". Another netizen commented, "Nice dancing". Another individual commented, "Beautiful". Check out the netizens' reactions here:

In August, an air hostess' dance video went crazy viral on social media, where she was seen grooving on the popular Sri Lankan song, Manike Mage Hithe. The dance video of the IndiGo air hostess became a social media sensation overnight and made her a popular face on the Internet. Whoever came across her dance video was mesmerised by her moves to an extent that even popular Bollywood celebrities couldn't resist creating their versions of Manike Mage Hithe. Watch the video here:

Image: Instagram/UmaMeenakshi