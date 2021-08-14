Alligator Makes Dramatic Escape From A California Zoo Enclosure During Feeding Time; Watch

In an unexpected turn of events, an alligator was videotaped making a dramatic escape from its zoo enclosure while jumping for food. A reptile attraction employee and the zoo owner's daughter Juliette Brewer may be seen in the video unlocking a glass slide window and preparing to serve raw poultry to two alligators.

The alligator is 8.5 feet long and weighs 200 pounds

However, at the Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo in California, one of the alligators named Darth Gator is seen climbing above the enclosure to get a better grasp of the chicken meat. Brewer nervously laughs and says, "Don't worry about it, don't think about it," before the alligator climbs out of the enclosure. According to the video of the incident shared on the Zoo's official Facebook page, the creature is 8.5 feet long and weighs more than 200 pounds. The video was shared on the social media platform with the caption, "Well this is the first time Darth decided to jump out when Juliette was feeding. She raised him from a baby gator so besides feeding time he's a sweetheart, as you can tell."

Brewer pulled the plastic box full of chicken meat away from the alligator once it was totally out of the enclosure. However, the reptile immediately snapped a corner of the box, causing Brewer to chuckle once more.

The videos have boosted business for the zoo

The zoo frequently posts many such videos featuring reptiles and these videos have helped the zoo's business, according to zoo employees. Many visitors stated that the video drew them to the institution. According to the zoo officials, each reptile has a unique narrative, with some being rescued and others being born at The Reptile Zoo or as part of private collections. Guests will be able to learn about the uncommon species first-hand through interactive displays and seminars, according to zoo officials. Brewer is shown holding Darth with her father, Jay Brewer, and placing the alligator back into its enclosure. Darth Gator was nurtured by the Brewers since he was a baby, and they say it's very kind. According to the website, the zoo is an educational and entertainment facility in Orange County that holds reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids from throughout the world.

Recently, another video featuring Juliette Brewer went viral on social media where she was holding a Tarantulas in her hand. The video elicited conflicting reactions from netizens.

Image- @thereptilezoo/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.