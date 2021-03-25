Alligator Swims Alongside Bull Shark In Florida River, Netizens Stunned | WATCH

While spotting alligators in the American state of Florida is normal, it is rare to spot the gator swimming alongside a bull shark. Absolutely rare footage of the same recently made its way to the internet after a Florida resident Gray Vinson shared it on Facebook. "It's not every day you see a bull shark and a gator swimming together in the Indian River Lagoon... I'm not so sure how the manatee made out," Vinson wrote along with the photograph.

Freshwater alligators are known to feed on small sharks and other fishes. However, the 30-second clip captured both the creatures swimming in perfect sync. Additionally, Vinson shared another clip that featured the baby shark swimming near the coast of the lagoon. Since shared, the post has racked up over 872 shares and a multitude of comments.

Another alligator incident

Earlier this month, another alligator made headlines after it entered a residence in Florida. Torrie Heathcoat, a resident of Fort Myers has shared the whole incident in a Facebook post. The woman immediately informed the wildlife officials who removed the alligator from the garage and relocated it to an alligator farm in North Fort Myers.

According to the Facebook post of Torrie Heathcoat, the family had kept the garage gate open for ten minutes and in this time the alligator came inside the garage. She said that she heard a hissing sound and immediately called 911. They dispatched a policewoman who stayed at the garage door until Fish and Wildlife officials arrived. According to Heathcoat, the alligator was relocated to an alligator farm in North Fort Myers. She also warned the locals of Florida to be cautious as it is mating season and alligators roam. So, please keep your garage doors closed. Take a look at the pictures and videos shared by Torrie Heathcoat

Image Credits: Gray Vinson/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.