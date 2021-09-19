Amazing Video Of French Astronaut Working Out Aboard ISS Goes Viral, WATCH

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet often takes to social media to share stuff that captivates his followers. His posts range from photos of the Earth obtained from the International Space Station (ISS) to videos of auroras captured from space. He also occasionally tweets about astronauts who are currently stationed on the International Space Station along with him.

Continuing with the trend, Pesquet shared a video on Instagram showcasing a 'space workout session.' In the short video clip, he can be seen working out while being stationed on ISS. "Muscle building from space. #SpaceWorkOut anyone," read the English translation of his French caption which he wrote while sharing the video.

The video has left netizens amused since it was shared on Saturday, September 18. As of now, it has garnered more than 1.23 lakh likes and the numbers are only rising. It also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Ohhh nooooo, really????? Wowwww [sic]." "Cool looking good there Thomas {sic]," wrote another. "I mean who does not want to train on this machine??Right? Wahoo it's so nice to share how you live into the station [sic]." Meanwhile one of the users asked, "When are you visiting earth again [sic]." Meanwhile, a large number of users commented in French.

Pesquet shares close-up picture of service module's solar panels

Last week, Pesquet posted a close-up picture of the service module's solar panels which left netizens intrigued. Sharing the photo, Pesquet indicated that he was nearly 400 km away from the ground. While sharing the image, the astronaut captioned, "Strange shapes but not # CropArt: sometimes beauty is closer than 400 km below, as illustrated by the Russian service module’s solar panels in close-up". Sharing the image, Pesquet indicated that he was nearly 400 km away from the ground. "Strange shapes but not # CropArt: sometimes beauty is closer than 400 km below, as illustrated by the Russian service module’s solar panels in close-up," he captioned while sharing the picture. It is worth mentioning that Pesquet is well-known on social media for posting "never-seen-before" photographs of earth from space.

