Amazon Acquires MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion; Netizens Spark Memefest

Taking to social media, netizens celebrated the Amazon & MGM deal through a memefest, pitching for Jeff Bezos to be the next James Bond.

E-commerce giant Amazon inked a huge deal this week after it acquired MGM Studios, one of the oldest production houses in Hollywood. After the $8.5 billion acquisition, Amazon will have rights to over 4000 movies and 17,000 TV shows under MGM including- Rocky/Creed, Legally blonde, The Hobbit, Tomb Raider, Silence of the Lambs, The Handmaid's Tale, Shark Tank, and many more. Home to some of the most iconic live-action as well as animated movies, this announcement came as a delight to Amazon Prime users who hoped to see the movies make it to the video-streaming platform. Taking to social media, netizens celebrated the Amazon MGM deal through a memefest, pitching for Jeff Bezos to be the next James Bond.

Netizens React to Amazon MGM deal

Amazon acquires MGM Studios

Amazon's acquisition of MGM comes as its online streaming platform Amazon Prime hopes to expand its content to compete against Netflix and Disney+. Another powerhouse of HGTV, CNN, Food Network, and HBO was recently announced by AT&T and Discovery pushing the Jeff Bezos-led to make its second-largest acquisition, second to its $14 billion Whole Foods deal in 2017.

As per the company, more than 200 million have access to Prime Membership which along with the streaming site includes other perks and benefits on its E-commerce site as well. The deal with give Amazon users a plethora of fresh content and some iconic fan favorites such as James Bond, Singin’ in the Rain, Pink Panther amongst others. After the acquisition, Amazon will also take over Epix, MGM's cable channel. 

